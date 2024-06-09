Socorro Asset Management LP Grows Stock Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Socorro Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Humana makes up 2.4% of Socorro Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Socorro Asset Management LP’s holdings in Humana were worth $5,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter valued at $676,800,000. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter valued at $489,300,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Humana by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,523,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $741,409,000 after purchasing an additional 402,559 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Humana by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 681,868 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $331,743,000 after purchasing an additional 192,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Humana by 154.3% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 270,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $124,021,000 after purchasing an additional 164,392 shares in the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUM traded down $3.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $351.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 875,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,496,934. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $298.61 and a 1 year high of $530.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $332.50 and its 200-day moving average is $361.86.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.12 by $1.11. The business had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.52 billion. Humana had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Humana’s payout ratio is 22.04%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HUM shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Humana from $415.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Humana from $413.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Humana from $415.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Argus lowered shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Humana from $450.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $423.63.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

