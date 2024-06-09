Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $57.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SMAR. UBS Group decreased their price target on Smartsheet from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. KeyCorp started coverage on Smartsheet in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Smartsheet from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Smartsheet from $48.00 to $36.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Smartsheet from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Smartsheet has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $51.75.

Smartsheet Stock Performance

NYSE SMAR opened at $44.29 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.36. Smartsheet has a one year low of $35.52 and a one year high of $49.42. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.44 and a beta of 0.74.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.17. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $256.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.99 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Smartsheet will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Smartsheet

In related news, CFO Pete Godbole sold 5,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.92, for a total transaction of $218,067.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,858,984.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Smartsheet news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 7,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total value of $303,766.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 12,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,597.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pete Godbole sold 5,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.92, for a total value of $218,067.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,984.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,770 shares of company stock valued at $1,132,791 over the last quarter. 4.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Smartsheet

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,809,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,655,000 after acquiring an additional 225,390 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 58.3% in the third quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 3,329,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,189 shares during the last quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LP now owns 3,225,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,220,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,706,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,446,000 after purchasing an additional 224,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 8.9% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,100,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,972,000 after purchasing an additional 172,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

