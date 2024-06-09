SingularityNET (AGIX) Price Hits $0.75 on Major Exchanges

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. Over the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded down 14.1% against the dollar. One SingularityNET token can currently be bought for about $0.75 or 0.00001074 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $749.04 million and $53.96 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00010240 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00010681 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $69,741.52 or 1.00010885 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00012326 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004153 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000057 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.04 or 0.00096139 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000045 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGIX) is a token. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,410,728,723 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,410,728,722.7389963 with 1,284,776,139.4192574 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.74578002 USD and is down -3.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 258 active market(s) with $72,575,704.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.