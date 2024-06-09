Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 1,837 Shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,837 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000.

Shares of SMIN traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.67. 498,960 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.81. The company has a market capitalization of $920.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28 and a beta of 0.46. iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $40.25 and a 12 month high of $55.12.

The iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (SMIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India Small Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of the bottom 14% of companies traded on Indian stock markets. SMIN was launched on Feb 8, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

