Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 16,650 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 24.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 16,650 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $4,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CP. Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on CP shares. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.32.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

NYSE CP traded down $1.22 on Friday, hitting $77.23. 2,127,037 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,197,441. The company has a market capitalization of $72.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.58. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52-week low of $68.92 and a 52-week high of $91.58.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. Equities analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.141 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is 17.63%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.