Shell Asset Management Co. Cuts Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,764 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $2,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 11.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,270,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,595,266,000 after buying an additional 3,322,673 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at about $212,771,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 46.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,121,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $459,225,000 after buying an additional 1,311,095 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 49.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,640,174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $183,388,000 after buying an additional 542,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 16.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,701,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $412,396,000 after buying an additional 536,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALL traded up $1.94 on Friday, hitting $165.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,351,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,280. The business has a 50 day moving average of $168.52 and a 200 day moving average of $157.75. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $100.57 and a 52-week high of $177.37. The company has a market cap of $43.56 billion, a PE ratio of 36.44, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $1.02. Allstate had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $15.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.30) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total value of $5,276,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,847,016.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Allstate from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $158.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.59.

Allstate Profile

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Stories

