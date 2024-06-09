Shell Asset Management Co. Cuts Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 28.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,380 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,560 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $3,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Natixis Investment Managers International boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 1,365 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,715,000. Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 55,713 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,299,000 after acquiring an additional 20,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 3,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.25, for a total value of $1,629,325.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,801.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 3,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.25, for a total value of $1,629,325.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,705 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,801.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kecia Steelman sold 20,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.39, for a total value of $11,027,870.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,523,936.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,552 shares of company stock valued at $12,920,326 in the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $505.00 to $498.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $630.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $530.00 to $544.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Ulta Beauty from $630.00 to $610.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $507.30.

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock traded down $2.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $382.61. 758,376 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 983,217. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $411.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $469.86. The firm has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.36. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $368.02 and a 52 week high of $574.76.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.19 by $0.28. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 58.06% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to buy up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

