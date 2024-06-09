SG Capital Management LLC Sells 339,173 Shares of PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ)

SG Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ – Free Report) by 71.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 339,173 shares during the period. PetIQ accounts for 0.8% of SG Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. SG Capital Management LLC owned about 0.47% of PetIQ worth $2,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in PetIQ by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in PetIQ during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in PetIQ by 351.4% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PetIQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of PetIQ by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 400,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,890,000 after acquiring an additional 3,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PETQ traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.94. 240,309 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,823. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $652.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.73 and a beta of 1.76. PetIQ, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.29 and a 52 week high of $22.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.42.

PetIQ ( NASDAQ:PETQ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $308.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.16 million. PetIQ had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 0.66%. Sell-side analysts predict that PetIQ, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

PETQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on PetIQ from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of PetIQ in a report on Friday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PetIQ currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which sells flea and tick control, heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as third-party branded products for dogs and cats.

