SG Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR)

SG Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Free Report) by 60.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 155,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239,071 shares during the quarter. SG Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Select Water Solutions were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Select Water Solutions by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,083,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,221,000 after buying an additional 136,489 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Select Water Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $650,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Select Water Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $918,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Select Water Solutions by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,031,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,782,000 after purchasing an additional 300,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Select Water Solutions by 18.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 865,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,879,000 after purchasing an additional 133,416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Michael Skarke sold 13,421 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $131,257.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 380,981 shares in the company, valued at $3,725,994.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Select Water Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WTTR traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.34. The company had a trading volume of 628,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,181,581. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.94. Select Water Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.78 and a 12 month high of $10.99.

Select Water Solutions (NYSE:WTTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $366.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.29 million. Select Water Solutions had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 4.28%. Select Water Solutions’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Select Water Solutions, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Select Water Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. Select Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WTTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised Select Water Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Select Water Solutions in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $11.50 price objective for the company.

Select Water Solutions Profile

Select Water Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and chemical solutions to the energy industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Chemical Technologies. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water sourcing, water transfer, flowback and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various surface rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

See Also

