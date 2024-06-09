SG Capital Management LLC Has $8.54 Million Holdings in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

SG Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,595 shares during the quarter. WNS accounts for 2.5% of SG Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. SG Capital Management LLC’s holdings in WNS were worth $8,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WNS. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in WNS by 16.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 78,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,351,000 after purchasing an additional 11,191 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in WNS by 7.4% in the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in WNS by 41.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in WNS by 21.5% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 9,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of WNS by 104.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 30,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after buying an additional 15,502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WNS shares. TD Cowen dropped their price target on WNS from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup dropped their price target on WNS from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on WNS from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $64.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of WNS in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.11.

WNS traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.24. 289,274 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. WNS has a 12-month low of $39.85 and a 12-month high of $76.48.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $325.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.92 million. WNS had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 10.59%. On average, research analysts predict that WNS will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through TSLU, MRHP, HCLS, and BFSI segments. It engages in diversified business, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure, utilities, shipping, and logistics; healthcare and life sciences; banking, financial services, and insurance; and Hi-tech and professional services, as well as procurement.

