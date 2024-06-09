SG Capital Management LLC Has $4.17 Million Stake in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

SG Capital Management LLC cut its position in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) by 43.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 45,228 shares during the quarter. Carpenter Technology accounts for about 1.2% of SG Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. SG Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Carpenter Technology worth $4,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Carpenter Technology by 1.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 106,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Carpenter Technology by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Carpenter Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,492,000. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Steven E. Karol sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.57, for a total transaction of $3,117,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 244,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,551,751.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Marshall D. Akins sold 4,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total value of $445,518.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,352,721.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven E. Karol sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.57, for a total value of $3,117,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 244,126 shares in the company, valued at $24,551,751.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,678 shares of company stock valued at $6,261,693 in the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRS shares. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Carpenter Technology in a report on Monday, May 6th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Carpenter Technology from $90.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.67.

Carpenter Technology Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE:CRS traded down $2.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $104.20. 380,513 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,719. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.62 and a beta of 1.47. Carpenter Technology Co. has a one year low of $50.18 and a one year high of $112.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.25. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 4.83%. The company had revenue of $684.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.73 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carpenter Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from Carpenter Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.42%.

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

