Seven Eight Capital LP Makes New $2.18 Million Investment in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 41,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,182,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at $1,000,292,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 123,063.5% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 4,347,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $226,253,000 after acquiring an additional 4,344,141 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 79.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,919,990 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $286,835,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182,706 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,056,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $469,693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085,506 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,370,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $488,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954,620 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, April 1st. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.06.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

NYSE:SLB traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.55. The stock had a trading volume of 15,023,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,869,614. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.22. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $42.77 and a 52 week high of $62.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.75. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This is an increase from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 36.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Bejar Carmen Rando sold 4,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total value of $216,281.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $977,956.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Bejar Carmen Rando sold 4,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total value of $216,281.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $977,956.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 38,083 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total transaction of $1,838,647.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,851 shares in the company, valued at $2,213,686.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,158 shares of company stock worth $5,099,893 in the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Schlumberger Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Featured Articles

