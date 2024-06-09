Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Semtech in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Oppenheimer restated a market perform rating on shares of Semtech in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Semtech from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Semtech from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Semtech from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $48.90.

NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $31.18 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.63. Semtech has a twelve month low of $13.13 and a twelve month high of $46.86.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $192.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.24 million. Semtech had a negative return on equity of 154.99% and a negative net margin of 129.52%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Semtech will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Mark Lin bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.23 per share, for a total transaction of $33,230.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,230. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMTC. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Semtech in the first quarter valued at $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Semtech by 83.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Semtech by 205.0% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Semtech in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Semtech by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

