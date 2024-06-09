Sei Investments Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 377,711 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 51,982 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.07% of Amgen worth $108,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BIP Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 999 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 4,626 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

AMGN traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $305.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,925,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,220,412. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $290.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $288.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $215.32 and a 12 month high of $329.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.60.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 156.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 19.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total transaction of $662,811.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,883 shares in the company, valued at $3,094,268.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Amgen from $336.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James assumed coverage on Amgen in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Amgen from $332.00 to $328.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Amgen from $284.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.65.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

