Security National Bank Takes $164,000 Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Security National Bank bought a new stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 711 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Danaher news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,005 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $2,386,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,352,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $1,000,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,457,798.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $2,386,325.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,352,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,783 shares of company stock valued at $37,536,717 in the last 90 days. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC upgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.29.

Check Out Our Latest Report on DHR

Danaher Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of DHR stock traded down $4.90 on Friday, reaching $263.08. 3,626,851 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,631,043. The company has a market cap of $194.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.59, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $251.96 and a 200-day moving average of $242.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $182.09 and a one year high of $269.11.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.20. Danaher had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.31%.

Danaher Company Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.