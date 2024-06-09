Security National Bank Raises Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Security National Bank increased its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,955 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Stryker makes up about 1.7% of Security National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Security National Bank’s holdings in Stryker were worth $7,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SYK. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in Stryker by 203.3% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 91 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Rogco LP acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on SYK. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Stryker from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Stryker from $364.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Stryker from $366.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Stryker from $367.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.58.

NYSE:SYK traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $349.33. The company had a trading volume of 847,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,371,109. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $337.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $328.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $249.98 and a 1 year high of $361.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.88, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.92.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.14. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 16.03%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.53%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

