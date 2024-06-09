Security National Bank Buys 2,356 Shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Security National Bank raised its stake in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares during the period. Security National Bank owned 0.06% of GXO Logistics worth $4,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waterloo Capital L.P. purchased a new position in GXO Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $903,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Heard Capital LLC increased its stake in GXO Logistics by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Heard Capital LLC now owns 613,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,509,000 after acquiring an additional 30,926 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in GXO Logistics by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 43,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics Stock Down 3.0 %

NYSE GXO traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.31. 757,551 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 725,536. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 35.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.02. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.09 and a 52 week high of $67.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 1.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on GXO Logistics in a research report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded GXO Logistics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on GXO Logistics from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on GXO Logistics from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.85.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

