Security National Bank Acquires Shares of 2,204 General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Security National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Operose Advisors LLC grew its stake in General Mills by 214.1% during the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GIS has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded General Mills from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on General Mills from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Mizuho lifted their target price on General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on General Mills from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.94.

General Mills Stock Performance

General Mills stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.46. 3,373,922 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,430,015. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $38.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.12. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $60.33 and a one year high of $82.83.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,000 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $692,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,462,899.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,000 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $692,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,462,899.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $50,104.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,706.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

