Security National Bank Acquires Shares of 100 Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Security National Bank acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Socorro Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Socorro Asset Management LP now owns 27,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,451,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 12,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 211,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,805,000 after purchasing an additional 4,856 shares in the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 3.6 %

NYSE APD traded up $9.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $279.53. The stock had a trading volume of 2,225,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,583,294. The company has a market capitalization of $62.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $248.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.32. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $212.24 and a twelve month high of $307.71.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 20.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 63.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APD. Citigroup cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Mizuho cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $277.85.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

