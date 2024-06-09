Security National Bank Acquires New Shares in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Security National Bank acquired a new stake in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 56,500 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,842,000. Meritage Homes makes up approximately 2.2% of Security National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Security National Bank owned 0.16% of Meritage Homes as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MTH. Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the fourth quarter valued at about $257,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 1,435.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,501 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 10,752 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 523,332 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,164,000 after acquiring an additional 26,682 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,912 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 26,488 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,614,000 after acquiring an additional 4,747 shares in the last quarter. 98.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Meritage Homes
In other Meritage Homes news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.79, for a total value of $406,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,322,302.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Meritage Homes
Meritage Homes Stock Performance
Meritage Homes stock traded down $5.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $169.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,016,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,074. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Meritage Homes Co. has a 12-month low of $109.23 and a 12-month high of $189.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $169.45 and its 200-day moving average is $163.95. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.78.
Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $1.52. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Meritage Homes Co. will post 20.27 EPS for the current year.
Meritage Homes Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Meritage Homes’s payout ratio is 13.99%.
Meritage Homes Profile
Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for entry-level and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Meritage Homes
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/3 – 6/7
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Geron Corporation: FDA Approval Fuels Stock Price Surge
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Intel’s Secret Plan for a Double-Digit Stock Rally Revealed
Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.