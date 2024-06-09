Sea Cliff Partners Management LP Takes Position in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

Sea Cliff Partners Management LP bought a new stake in shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,746,333 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock, valued at approximately $18,459,000. R1 RCM comprises 7.2% of Sea Cliff Partners Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Sea Cliff Partners Management LP owned approximately 0.42% of R1 RCM as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in R1 RCM by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,275 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of R1 RCM by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 326,733 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $4,923,000 after buying an additional 80,866 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of R1 RCM by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 121,609 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after buying an additional 29,480 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of R1 RCM by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 367,700 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $5,541,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in R1 RCM by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,171,275 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $17,651,000 after purchasing an additional 338,507 shares during the last quarter. 61.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on RCM. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (up from $12.00) on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.31.

Shares of NASDAQ RCM traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.83. 2,479,236 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,569,542. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.68. R1 RCM Inc. has a one year low of $8.87 and a one year high of $18.70. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.38 and a beta of 0.86.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The healthcare provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $603.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.88 million. R1 RCM had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a negative return on equity of 1.16%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that R1 RCM Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions for the financial performance and patient experience of health systems, hospitals, and physician groups. It provides operating partnership/end-to-end solutions, which manages multiple aspects of the revenue cycle to realize financial leverage and revenue improvement for hospital and physician customers.

