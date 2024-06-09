Sea Cliff Partners Management LP Takes Position in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Sea Cliff Partners Management LP bought a new stake in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,997,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,803,000. Coty accounts for approximately 9.7% of Sea Cliff Partners Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Coty during the third quarter worth $31,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Coty during the third quarter worth $118,000. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Coty during the fourth quarter worth $131,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Coty during the third quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Coty during the third quarter worth $169,000. Institutional investors own 42.36% of the company’s stock.

COTY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Coty from $17.50 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Coty from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Coty in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Coty in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.21.

Shares of NYSE COTY traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,706,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,533,076. The company has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.91. Coty Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.02 and a 1 year high of $13.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.70.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Coty had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 8.75%. Coty’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Coty Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

