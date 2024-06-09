Sea Cliff Partners Management LP Makes New $4.22 Million Investment in Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW)

Sea Cliff Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 488,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,218,000. Mister Car Wash makes up about 1.6% of Sea Cliff Partners Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Sea Cliff Partners Management LP owned about 0.16% of Mister Car Wash at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Woodson Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Mister Car Wash by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP now owns 2,700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,863 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in Mister Car Wash during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $558,000. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Mister Car Wash during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $627,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Mister Car Wash by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,067,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,226,000 after buying an additional 274,766 shares during the period. Finally, Manhattan West Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mister Car Wash during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $290,000.

Mister Car Wash Price Performance

Shares of MCW stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.73. 1,774,350 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,949,781. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.05 and a 200 day moving average of $7.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.80 and a 52-week high of $10.07. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 29.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mister Car Wash ( NYSE:MCW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Mister Car Wash had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 8.04%. The firm had revenue of $239.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.06 million. Research analysts anticipate that Mister Car Wash, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on MCW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Mister Car Wash from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Mister Car Wash from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Mister Car Wash from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mister Car Wash news, insider Joseph Duane Matheny sold 16,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $131,492.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 78,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,383.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Joseph Duane Matheny sold 16,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $131,492.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 78,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,383.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Mayra Idali Chimienti sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total transaction of $246,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 270,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,187.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,646 shares of company stock worth $400,561 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Mister Car Wash Company Profile

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company serves individual retail and corporate customers. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

Featured Stories

