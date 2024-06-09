Scout Investments Inc. Sells 83,185 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Scout Investments Inc. lessened its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 381,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,185 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $21,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Carrier Global by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 92,829,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,333,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961,923 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 81,063,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,657,260,000 after acquiring an additional 443,568 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,293,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,712,000 after acquiring an additional 296,725 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 3.4% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,941,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,560,000 after acquiring an additional 289,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth $444,487,000. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Carrier Global

In other news, CAO Kyle Crockett sold 4,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $306,124.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,568.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Kyle Crockett sold 4,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $306,124.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,568.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 98,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.40, for a total transaction of $6,437,191.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 85,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,560,831.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 262,954 shares of company stock worth $16,650,050. 6.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CARR has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.71.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

CARR stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,323,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,337,660. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.50 billion, a PE ratio of 43.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.60. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.10 and a fifty-two week high of $66.50.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 26.01%. Analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.15%.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

