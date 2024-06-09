Scout Investments Inc. Sells 42,133 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Scout Investments Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 38.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,204 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 42,133 shares during the period. Lululemon Athletica makes up approximately 0.9% of Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Lululemon Athletica worth $34,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 51,219.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 688,196 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $351,868,000 after purchasing an additional 686,855 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at $236,378,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,934,683 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $746,034,000 after buying an additional 437,069 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 20.0% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,865,091 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $719,198,000 after acquiring an additional 310,347 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,046,011 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $534,815,000 after acquiring an additional 257,944 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LULU traded down $5.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $317.86. The stock had a trading volume of 4,031,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,393,187. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.27. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $293.03 and a 52 week high of $516.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $340.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $422.82.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.16. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 42.64%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.25 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $475.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. HSBC upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $405.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $415.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $570.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $437.74.

In related news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt purchased 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $389.29 per share, for a total transaction of $272,503.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,645. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

