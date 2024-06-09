Scout Investments Inc. Sells 4,178 Shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

Scout Investments Inc. lowered its stake in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 266,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,178 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in UMH Properties were worth $4,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 2.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 126,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in UMH Properties by 177.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of UMH Properties by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 742,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,415,000 after buying an additional 46,291 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 1.5% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 561,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,865,000 after buying an additional 8,490 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 49.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 374,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,255,000 after acquiring an additional 123,248 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UMH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Monday, May 13th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 price target on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of UMH Properties from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com downgraded UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, May 5th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Insider Transactions at UMH Properties

In other UMH Properties news, COO Brett Taft sold 9,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total value of $155,918.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,544,049.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Samuel A. Landy sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $375,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,149,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,254,970.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brett Taft sold 9,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total transaction of $155,918.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 97,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,544,049.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.63% of the company’s stock.

UMH Properties Price Performance

NYSE UMH traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.22. 504,330 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 341,703. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.26 and a 52-week high of $16.85. The company has a current ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.31.

UMH Properties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. This is a positive change from UMH Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -573.30%.

About UMH Properties

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

Further Reading

