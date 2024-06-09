Scout Investments Inc. Sells 2,299 Shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Scout Investments Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,299 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.32% of Pacira BioSciences worth $4,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PCRX. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 359,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,044,000 after buying an additional 11,453 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 70,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after buying an additional 7,359 shares in the last quarter. 99.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Pacira BioSciences stock traded down $0.55 on Friday, hitting $28.57. 452,674 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 869,141. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.78. The company has a current ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 0.87. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.33 and a 12-month high of $41.65.

Pacira BioSciences ( NASDAQ:PCRX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $167.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.43 million. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 12.98%. Analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on PCRX shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Pacira BioSciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.40.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to healthcare practitioners in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature to targeted nerves.

