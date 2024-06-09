Scout Investments Inc. Lowers Stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Scout Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) by 59.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 184,066 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.07% of Huntsman worth $3,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HUN. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntsman by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Huntsman by 591.3% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 336,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,447,000 after purchasing an additional 287,500 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Huntsman by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 75,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Huntsman by 85.6% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 126,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 58,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 4th quarter worth about $317,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HUN shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Huntsman from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Huntsman from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Huntsman from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Huntsman from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Huntsman presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.18.

NYSE:HUN traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $23.78. The stock had a trading volume of 3,325,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,488,751. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.82. Huntsman Co. has a 1-year low of $22.14 and a 1-year high of $29.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.73 and a beta of 1.07.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Huntsman had a positive return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Huntsman’s payout ratio is -192.31%.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

