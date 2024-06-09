Scout Investments Inc. Has $6.19 Million Stock Position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Scout Investments Inc. decreased its stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,267 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $6,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CBSH. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 0.9% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 260,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 4.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 883,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,385,000 after acquiring an additional 36,554 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 36.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the third quarter worth $588,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the third quarter worth $295,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.29.

Insider Activity at Commerce Bancshares

In related news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 26,581 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.77, for a total value of $1,509,003.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,262,429.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Commerce Bancshares news, EVP Robert S. Holmes sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.66, for a total transaction of $263,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,648,429.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Kemper sold 26,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.77, for a total value of $1,509,003.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,262,429.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Commerce Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CBSH traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.26. 266,657 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 440,937. The firm has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.15. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.91 and a 12 month high of $57.48.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 23.33%. The business had revenue of $397.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

Commerce Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 30.08%.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

See Also

