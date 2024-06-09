Scholtz & Company LLC Takes $651,000 Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Scholtz & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,600 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,805,770 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,872,586,000 after buying an additional 3,824,103 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,237,877,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2,272.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 434,874 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $176,946,000 after buying an additional 416,545 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 196.0% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 581,018 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $236,410,000 after buying an additional 384,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,378,000. 90.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 2,350 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.11, for a total transaction of $1,031,908.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,502,484.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 2,350 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.11, for a total transaction of $1,031,908.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,502,484.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 2,280 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.56, for a total transaction of $1,015,876.80. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 34,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,442,664.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,518 shares of company stock valued at $7,409,762. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Report on VRTX
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX traded down $2.49 on Friday, reaching $483.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 944,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,168,347. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $323.02 and a 52-week high of $486.42. The company has a market cap of $124.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.35, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $423.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $413.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.50.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $1.10. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.46% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vertex Pharmaceuticals
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/3 – 6/7
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- Geron Corporation: FDA Approval Fuels Stock Price Surge
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Intel’s Secret Plan for a Double-Digit Stock Rally Revealed
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.