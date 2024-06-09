Scholtz & Company LLC Purchases 71 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Scholtz & Company LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,814 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Intuit accounts for 2.1% of Scholtz & Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Scholtz & Company LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $4,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,331,318 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,942,784,000 after buying an additional 117,478 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,636,635 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,879,982,000 after purchasing an additional 266,803 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,848,401 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,966,304,000 after purchasing an additional 137,198 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,548,119 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,217,681,000 after purchasing an additional 80,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,101,848,000. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $573.90. 1,048,593 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,577,047. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $419.30 and a 52 week high of $676.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.43 billion, a PE ratio of 52.94, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $622.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $623.89.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.12 by $1.76. Intuit had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.21%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INTU. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $760.00 to $730.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $679.41.

In other news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.85, for a total transaction of $44,838,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,791,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,060,279,741.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 14,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.40, for a total value of $8,368,015.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,701,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,802,556,495.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.85, for a total transaction of $44,838,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,791,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,060,279,741.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,908 shares of company stock valued at $54,521,562. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

