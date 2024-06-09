Scholtz & Company LLC Makes New $289,000 Investment in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Scholtz & Company LLC bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 934 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 5,177 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,134,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DPZ. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $518.46.

Shares of DPZ traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $513.55. The stock had a trading volume of 269,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,862. The company’s fifty day moving average is $505.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $451.23. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52 week low of $294.65 and a 52 week high of $542.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.85.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.12. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.90% and a negative return on equity of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 39.43%.

In related news, CEO Russell J. Weiner sold 11,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.37, for a total transaction of $6,200,638.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,844,366.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.08, for a total transaction of $53,468.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,935,762.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Russell J. Weiner sold 11,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.37, for a total transaction of $6,200,638.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,844,366.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,401 shares of company stock valued at $6,995,948. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

