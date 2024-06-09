Scholtz & Company LLC Makes New $1.11 Million Investment in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Scholtz & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,550 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth $32,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 158.5% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Sherwin-Williams
In related news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.87, for a total value of $529,653.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,935,302.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Sherwin-Williams Trading Down 4.0 %
Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($0.05). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 73.74%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current year.
Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.49%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $380.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $317.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $340.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $344.41.
Sherwin-Williams Profile
The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.
