Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Position Raised by Natixis Investment Managers International

Natixis Investment Managers International raised its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,235 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Salesforce makes up approximately 3.1% of Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $44,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth about $2,762,331,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,708,615 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,607,493,000 after purchasing an additional 5,935,973 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1,254.7% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,483,670 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $916,693,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226,512 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 23,653.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,406,220 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $370,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 443.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,199,924 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $315,748,000 after purchasing an additional 979,108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

CRM stock traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $241.85. The company had a trading volume of 6,883,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,260,156. The company has a market capitalization of $234.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.25. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $193.68 and a 12-month high of $318.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $275.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $276.53.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.97, for a total transaction of $4,574,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,221,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,032,058,995.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.32, for a total value of $2,188,439.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,903,561.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.97, for a total transaction of $4,574,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,221,166 shares in the company, valued at $4,032,058,995.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 640,870 shares of company stock worth $182,545,398. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. Macquarie cut their target price on Salesforce from $330.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective (down from $380.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $365.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.79.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

