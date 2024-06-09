Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Position Increased by Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda

Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda increased its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 41.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,556 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,379 shares during the period. Salesforce comprises 1.3% of Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $3,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 35,220 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,268,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 7,881 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,951,415 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,566,055,000 after purchasing an additional 18,397 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 789,525 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $207,756,000 after buying an additional 194,224 shares during the period. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Salesforce news, Director G Mason Morfit purchased 428,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $233.17 per share, for a total transaction of $99,796,760.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,914,309 shares in the company, valued at $912,699,429.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.97, for a total value of $4,574,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,221,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,032,058,995.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director G Mason Morfit acquired 428,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $233.17 per share, for a total transaction of $99,796,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,914,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $912,699,429.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 640,870 shares of company stock valued at $182,545,398. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $325.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $365.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price (down from $360.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $342.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.79.

Salesforce Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE CRM traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $241.85. 6,883,831 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,260,156. The company’s 50-day moving average is $275.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $276.53. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $193.68 and a one year high of $318.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $234.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.25.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Stories

