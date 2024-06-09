S Squared Technology LLC Buys New Position in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

S Squared Technology LLC bought a new stake in shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 50,507 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,959,000. PROS accounts for approximately 1.0% of S Squared Technology LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in PROS by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,810,501 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $166,540,000 after purchasing an additional 174,661 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PROS by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,250,044 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $126,069,000 after acquiring an additional 23,765 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of PROS by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,814,405 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,171,000 after acquiring an additional 287,338 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of PROS by 94.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,561,817 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $88,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,334 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of PROS by 116.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 804,051 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,836,000 after acquiring an additional 431,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

Get PROS alerts:

Insider Transactions at PROS

In related news, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $186,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 258,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,015,886.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $186,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 258,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,015,886.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Leland Jourdan sold 2,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $67,086.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,102.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of PROS in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PRO

PROS Price Performance

Shares of PRO traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.04. The company had a trading volume of 588,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,357. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.58 and a twelve month high of $40.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.78 and its 200-day moving average is $35.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.70 and a beta of 1.24.

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $80.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PROS Profile

(Free Report)

PROS Holdings, Inc provides software solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy in Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management, which enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PROS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.