Rune Price Reaches $5.34 on Exchanges (RUNE)

Rune (RUNE) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. Rune has a total market capitalization of $104,704.70 and $227,172.45 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rune token can currently be purchased for $5.34 or 0.00007670 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Rune has traded 12% lower against the US dollar.

About Rune

Rune was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Rune’s total supply is 13,517 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,619 tokens. Rune’s official Twitter account is @runemetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Rune is rune.game. The official message board for Rune is runemetaverse.medium.com. The Reddit community for Rune is https://reddit.com/r/runemetaverse and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Rune

According to CryptoCompare, “Rune (RUNE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Rune has a current supply of 13,516.98418437. The last known price of Rune is 5.32874862 USD and is down -2.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $230,655.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rune.game.”

