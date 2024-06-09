Rubric Capital Management LP Raises Holdings in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Free Report) by 49.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,924,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 970,164 shares during the quarter. Constellium makes up approximately 1.2% of Rubric Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Rubric Capital Management LP owned about 2.03% of Constellium worth $58,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Constellium in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Constellium by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC now owns 266,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,323,000 after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Constellium in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Constellium by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Constellium in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,845,000. 92.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Constellium Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CSTM traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $19.74. 1,521,989 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 978,687. Constellium SE has a 1-year low of $14.12 and a 1-year high of $23.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 1.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Constellium ( NYSE:CSTM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.15). Constellium had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 1.73%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Constellium SE will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CSTM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Constellium from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Constellium in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Constellium currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.40.

About Constellium

(Free Report)

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, defense, and other transportation and industry end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

