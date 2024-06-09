Rubric Capital Management LP Has $31.31 Million Holdings in Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO)

Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,552,997 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,936,877 shares during the quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP owned approximately 10.84% of Mereo BioPharma Group worth $31,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 9.0% during the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 7,676,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,903,000 after purchasing an additional 634,090 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 11.1% during the third quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,740,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 5.8% during the third quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd now owns 3,215,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after purchasing an additional 177,030 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc acquired a new stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,583,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group during the third quarter valued at about $1,032,000. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MREO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

Shares of MREO traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.42. 351,877 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 766,184. Mereo BioPharma Group plc has a 52 week low of $1.07 and a 52 week high of $4.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.02.

Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mereo BioPharma Group plc will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Alexandra Hughes-Wilson sold 100,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total transaction of $298,283.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,568 shares in the company, valued at $96,726.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It develops Etigilimab (MPH-313), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumors.

