Roth Mkm Boosts United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Price Target to $14.00

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Roth Mkm from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on UNFI. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on United Natural Foods from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com cut United Natural Foods from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Natural Foods has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.60.

United Natural Foods Stock Performance

Shares of UNFI stock opened at $14.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.51. United Natural Foods has a fifty-two week low of $8.58 and a fifty-two week high of $23.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.41. The company has a market capitalization of $874.80 million, a P/E ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 0.61.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. United Natural Foods had a negative return on equity of 0.35% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that United Natural Foods will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total value of $49,656.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $373,017.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Natural Foods

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNFI. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in United Natural Foods by 2,136.5% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 657,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,668,000 after purchasing an additional 627,930 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 47.4% in the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,186,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,633,000 after acquiring an additional 381,396 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 4.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,587,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,175,000 after acquiring an additional 321,020 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the first quarter worth $2,317,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 10.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,040,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,847,000 after acquiring an additional 199,757 shares during the last quarter. 87.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

