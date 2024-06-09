Roth Capital Comments on IMAX Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:IMAX)

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital lowered their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of IMAX in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 5th. Roth Capital analyst E. Handler now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.06. The consensus estimate for IMAX’s current full-year earnings is $0.60 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for IMAX’s FY2024 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

Get IMAX alerts:

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. IMAX had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $79.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.88 million.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on IMAX from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.57.

View Our Latest Research Report on IMAX

IMAX Stock Performance

Shares of IMAX stock opened at $15.12 on Friday. IMAX has a fifty-two week low of $13.20 and a fifty-two week high of $20.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.81. The company has a market capitalization of $795.69 million, a P/E ratio of 31.50, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.21.

Institutional Trading of IMAX

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in IMAX in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in IMAX by 545.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 4,218 shares in the last quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in IMAX in the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in IMAX in the third quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of IMAX by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Calamera Pablo sold 6,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $104,516.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $720,686.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other IMAX news, VP Robert D. Lister sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.87, for a total value of $421,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 138,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,343,057.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Calamera Pablo sold 6,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $104,516.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $720,686.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About IMAX

(Get Free Report)

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Content Solutions and Technology Products and Services. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IMAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.