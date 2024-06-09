Roots (ROO) to Release Earnings on Monday

Roots (TSE:ROO – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, June 10th.
Roots (TSE:ROO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 10th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$108.23 million for the quarter.
Roots Stock Performance
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Roots
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/3 – 6/7
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Geron Corporation: FDA Approval Fuels Stock Price Surge
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Intel’s Secret Plan for a Double-Digit Stock Rally Revealed
Receive News & Ratings for Roots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.