Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Stock Holdings Increased by Tabor Asset Management LP

Tabor Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) by 44.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,477 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,733 shares during the period. Rogers Communications comprises 2.0% of Tabor Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Tabor Asset Management LP’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $4,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 3.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,865 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in Rogers Communications by 13.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,906 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Rogers Communications by 1.6% in the third quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 3,948,946 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $152,321,000 after acquiring an additional 62,030 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 3.2% during the third quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,905,406 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $73,497,000 after purchasing an additional 59,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 3.8% during the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 60,957 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Rogers Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Rogers Communications Stock Performance

Rogers Communications stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.14. 601,479 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 975,035. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.06. The company has a market cap of $20.74 billion, a PE ratio of 48.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.68. Rogers Communications Inc. has a one year low of $36.55 and a one year high of $48.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 2.90%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Rogers Communications Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.3658 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 183.75%.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping and express pickup services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

