Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Insider Sells $488,950.00 in Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) insider Arvind Chakravarthy sold 13,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $488,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 308,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,814,860. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Arvind Chakravarthy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 21st, Arvind Chakravarthy sold 18,165 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $591,452.40.

Roblox Stock Performance

NYSE RBLX opened at $35.63 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.14. Roblox Co. has a 1 year low of $24.88 and a 1 year high of $47.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.16 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.10. Roblox had a negative net margin of 39.19% and a negative return on equity of 1,110.40%. The company had revenue of $923.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $918.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. Roblox’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

RBLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Roblox from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Roblox from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Roblox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Roblox from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Roblox from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Roblox has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Roblox in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roblox in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roblox by 566.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 90.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Roblox in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

