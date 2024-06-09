Robinhood Markets’ (HOOD) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on HOOD. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Robinhood Markets from an underperform rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.75.

Shares of NASDAQ HOOD opened at $22.18 on Thursday. Robinhood Markets has a one year low of $7.91 and a one year high of $23.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.87 and a beta of 1.83.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.74 million. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 1.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.57) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Robinhood Markets news, CFO Jason Warnick sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $97,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,002,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,637,153.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Robinhood Markets news, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 116,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total value of $2,569,051.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Warnick sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $97,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,002,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,637,153.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,539,351 shares of company stock worth $28,861,419 over the last three months. 19.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

