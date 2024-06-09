Robert W. Baird Trims THOR Industries (NYSE:THO) Target Price to $110.00

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on THO. Citigroup raised shares of THOR Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of THOR Industries from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, THOR Industries presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $102.00.

THO opened at $97.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.90 and its 200-day moving average is $109.29. THOR Industries has a 52-week low of $84.54 and a 52-week high of $129.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The construction company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.24. THOR Industries had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that THOR Industries will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 8th. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.95%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LVW Advisors LLC increased its stake in THOR Industries by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 4,430 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in THOR Industries by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 766 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in THOR Industries by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,818 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in THOR Industries by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in THOR Industries by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 13,960 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

