Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Market Cap Tops $870,555.05

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 8th. During the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a market capitalization of $870,555.05 and approximately $580.65 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00010148 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00010679 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69,307.73 or 1.00014766 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00012394 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001075 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00004144 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000056 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $66.56 or 0.00096048 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Profile

Ripio Credit Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The official message board for Ripio Credit Network is medium.com/rcnblog. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is rcn.finance.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00174188 USD and is down -5.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $335.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

