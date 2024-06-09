Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $117.92.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Revvity in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Revvity from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Revvity from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th.

RVTY opened at $110.92 on Tuesday. Revvity has a fifty-two week low of $79.50 and a fifty-two week high of $131.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.91 and a 200-day moving average of $104.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a PE ratio of 91.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.08.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. Revvity had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 5.49%. The company had revenue of $649.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.83 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Revvity will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. Revvity’s payout ratio is presently 23.14%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Revvity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,593,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Revvity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,112,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of Revvity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,039,000. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Revvity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,688,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Revvity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

