Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, RTT News reports. Wedbush currently has a $16.00 target price on the stock.
Replimune Group Stock Performance
Shares of Replimune Group stock opened at $7.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $485.22 million, a P/E ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 10.72, a current ratio of 10.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.72. Replimune Group has a 52 week low of $4.92 and a 52 week high of $24.81.
Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.04. Sell-side analysts expect that Replimune Group will post -3.25 EPS for the current year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REPL. Fcpm Iii Services B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Replimune Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,024,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 300.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,238,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679,553 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,548,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,505,000 after purchasing an additional 699,679 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Replimune Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,575,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 148.1% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 463,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,906,000 after purchasing an additional 276,596 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.
Replimune Group Company Profile
Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's proprietary tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates are designed and intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R(-) and human GM-CSF, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.
