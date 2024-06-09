Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, RTT News reports. Wedbush currently has a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Replimune Group Stock Performance

Shares of Replimune Group stock opened at $7.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $485.22 million, a P/E ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 10.72, a current ratio of 10.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.72. Replimune Group has a 52 week low of $4.92 and a 52 week high of $24.81.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.04. Sell-side analysts expect that Replimune Group will post -3.25 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Replimune Group

In other Replimune Group news, Chairman Philip Astley-Sparke sold 37,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.47, for a total transaction of $245,394.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,487,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,623,154.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Replimune Group news, Director Robert Coffin sold 11,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.47, for a total transaction of $74,172.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,821,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,787,511.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman Philip Astley-Sparke sold 37,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.47, for a total transaction of $245,394.16. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,487,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,623,154.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,717 shares of company stock valued at $593,409. 20.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REPL. Fcpm Iii Services B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Replimune Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,024,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 300.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,238,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679,553 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,548,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,505,000 after purchasing an additional 699,679 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Replimune Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,575,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 148.1% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 463,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,906,000 after purchasing an additional 276,596 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Replimune Group Company Profile

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's proprietary tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates are designed and intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R(-) and human GM-CSF, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

