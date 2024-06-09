ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW) Position Lifted by Rubric Capital Management LP

Rubric Capital Management LP grew its stake in ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,420,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 522,574 shares during the quarter. ReNew Energy Global comprises about 1.6% of Rubric Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Rubric Capital Management LP owned approximately 2.79% of ReNew Energy Global worth $79,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pale Fire Capital SE purchased a new position in ReNew Energy Global during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in ReNew Energy Global during the 4th quarter worth $113,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in ReNew Energy Global during the 3rd quarter worth $90,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in ReNew Energy Global during the 4th quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in ReNew Energy Global during the 4th quarter worth $180,000. 43.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ReNew Energy Global alerts:

ReNew Energy Global Price Performance

NASDAQ RNW traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,556,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,724,248. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.67 and a beta of 0.92. ReNew Energy Global Plc has a 1-year low of $4.78 and a 1-year high of $7.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target (up previously from $8.00) on shares of ReNew Energy Global in a research note on Friday.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ReNew Energy Global

ReNew Energy Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through two segments: Wind Power and Solar Power. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy, hydro energy, and utility-scale firm power projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ReNew Energy Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReNew Energy Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.